CDA asked to allocate three housing sectors for Pak expats

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Overseas Pakistan & Human Resource Development has asked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to allocate three new sectors – C-15, C-16 and B-16 – in the federal capital for Pakistani expatriates.

It is estimated that the CDA will be able to mobilise more than Rs48 billion by selling residential, apartment and commercial plots in C-15 and C-16 sectors only. Several billions to be collected from B-16 will be apart from these hefty proceeds.

A meeting presided over by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari was told by the CDA that it is planning to launch C-15, C-16 and B-16 sectors [after several years], says an official letter, a copy of which is available with The News, said.

These sectors are already planned and acquired, but development is stalled since the CDA doesn’t have the required resources. The Ministry of Overseas Pakistan & Human Resource Development and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) desire to mobilise much-needed resources in foreign exchange by getting the CDA allocated the plots for overseas Pakistanis.

According to the letter, the CDA proposed that in order to provide housing facility exclusively for overseas Pakistanis, the OPF may develop these sectors for subsequent allotment of plots to Pakistani expats. This will fulfill the growing housing needs of overseas Pakistanis in the capital, it argued.

However, the OPF held the view that they are currently involved in reviving the stuck up projects and have also launched a few new projects for overseas Pakistanis. It proposed that the CDA may like to launch new sectors exclusively for overseas Pakistanis. However, the OPF offered its marketing services and support facilitating the CDA by sharing its databank of overseas Pakistanis.

The CDA was asked to consider the OPF proposal and furnish its views and comments to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistan & Human Resource Development. An official said that the development work will be carried out at a fast track so that the cash-starved civic body generates whopping funds and the growing housing gap in the federal capital is also plugged to some extent.

The move will have a likely positive effect on reducing prices of plots in Islamabad. The offered price of plots in the new sectors may be almost one-third of cost compared to F-11, E-11 or D-12 sectors. The allottees will have the facility of making payments in installments.

According to revenue estimates, C-15 will bring to the CDA some Rs17b while C-16 Rs31 billion. In C-15, a total of 500 residential plots of one kanal each (500 square yards) may mobilise Rs7.5b @ Rs1.5 million per kanal; 150 kanals meant for multi-storeyed apartments will contribute Rs4.5b @ Rs30 million per kanal; and the commercial area measuring 100 kanals will add Rs5b @ Rs50 million per kanal.

In C-16, as many as 1,000 plots of one kanal each may generate Rs15 billion; 200 kanals meant for apartments will contribute Rs6 billion and commercial area will add Rs10 billion at the same rates applied in C-15.

The CDA may allot 1,500 residential plots through balloting to interested citizens. After compensating the landowners by adopting the innovative and progression land sharing policy of the Defence Housing Authority, the CDA may get this windfall bonanza of Rs48 billion without spending a single penny. The policy was introduced by former CDA Chairman Kamran Lashari in 2007.

While the CDA will pocket huge funds, it may have to spend paltry money of around Rs10 billion on provision of services like roads, drainage, sanitation etc.

The CDA acquired the land falling in scenic C-15 and C-16, overshadowing the Margalla Hills, located along the under-construction Margalla Avenue, from its owners by giving one 500 square yards plot in lieu of 2,000 square yards land back in 2008 and took its possession. However, it handed over the plots to the landlords six years later in 2014.

As per the CDA policy, all construction done after December, 2008 particularly by non-residents, when the land was acquired by it, are to be demolished during the operation. The policy committed to allot a residential plot of 6.5 marlas to a person who loses his dwelling or built-up property (BUP) to land acquisition, and has not been compensated in lieu of land acquired or is a non-proprietor of land, but has a dwelling built on land belonging to local landowners.

Certain safeguards have been provided in the policy against the land mafia to protect genuine residents and house owners by creating a bulwark against wrongdoing. The claimant has to be resident of Sang Jani or Sarai Madu prior to notification of the award by the CDA if he is non-proprietor and the CDA never allotted plots in lieu of land acquired.

Compensation of houses to landowners and non-proprietor dwellers has been a perpetual problem for the CDA. Compensation to landowners is seldom an issue because their rights and entitlements are documented in the land record. The issue of arbitrariness and abuse of authority has always cropped up while compensating the non-proprietor dwellers living on land which does not belong to them.