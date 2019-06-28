Pakistan extends closure of airspace till July 12

KARACHI: Pakistan’s airspace will remain closed for all transit flights till July 12, the Civil Aviation Authority said Friday, Geo News reported.

Pakistan had closed its airspace following escalating tensions with India till June 28. However, the airspace closure for over-flight and transit flights has now been extended for another 15 days. Indian planes will not be allowed to use Pakistani airspace following the closure of airspace.

According to a CAA spokesperson, Pakistani airspace will remain close for over-flight and transit flights till the issuance of new orders. However, flight operations will continue as normal on the Eastern Air Side and the Western airspace. Pakistan closed its airspace in February amid rising tensions with India.