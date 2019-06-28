Petrol price likely to go down by Rs0.77 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has suggested to the government to decrease petrol price by Re0.77/litre while increase diesel price by Rs2.30/litre for July 2019.

It has also recommended that the prices of kerosene should be decreased by Rs2.94per litre while light diesel oil (LDO) price be increased by Re0.26 a litre. Ogra has sent the summary to Petroleum Division for final decision.

If the government approves the recommendation of Ogra, the prices of petrol would be reduced from current Rs112.68 to Rs111.91 per litre. Kerosene price would come down from current Rs98.46 to Rs95.52 per litre.

Besides, diesel prices would go up to Rs129.12/litre from current price of Rs126.82/litre. LDO price would also go up from current Rs88.62 to Rs88.88/litre. At present, the General sales Tax (GST) stands at 13 percent on petrol, 13 percent on diesel (HSD), 17 percent on kerosene and 17 percent on LDO.