Sarwar welcomes start of new chapter in Pak-Afghan ties

Ag agencies

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday said Pakistan fully supports the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

During his meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who met him at the Governor’s House here, he said Pakistan armed forces and personnel of law-enforcement agencies had sacrificed countless lives in war against terrorism.

The Afghan president also met the investors and experts in education sector. Ch Sarwar, while talking to the president, said “we welcome our new chapter of friendship between the two brotherly neighbouring countries”.

The governor said “terrorists and their abettors do not belong to a particular country or a particular nation; they are against humanity in the region and it is necessary to eliminate their networks to install peace in the region.

“A peaceful and strengthened Pakistan needs peaceful neighbourhood and road topeace in Kabul goes through Islamabad. We are facilitating the Afghan government in our fullest capacity to bring peace and stability there.”

According to details during Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s visit to Lahore, he and his delegation were welcomed warmly by Ch Sarwar when they reached Governor’s House. A meeting was held between Afghan President his delegation and Ch Sarwar in which matters pertaining to Pak-Afghan relations, security situation, regional peace, terrorism, trade and other issues were discussed.

At this occasion, the wife of Punjab Governor Perveen Sarwar was also present. After the meeting, the governor arranged a luncheon in honour of Afghan president and his delegation at Governor’s House in which Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Bukhari Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed Provincial Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Yasir Humyun, Member Punjab Assembly Syed Yawar Bukhari, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mazari, Punjab chief secretary, IG Punjab and other officials of various departments participated.

While meeting with the Afghan president and addressing the guests gathered for lunch, Governor Muhammad Sarwar said, “We welcome you in the cultural capital of Punjab, Lahore. “Pakistan and Afghanistan are not mere neighbours; we are more than that; we are connected by Muslim bond of brotherhood.”

He said it is an undisputed fact that Pakistan played a very positive role in bringing peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan, as Pakistan is in favour of political solution to the Afghan problem and had been a great proponent of Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. He added that Pakistan believed in a peaceful Afghanistan, which is in the interest of Pakistan. A strengthened and peaceful Pakistan needs peaceful Afghanistan, he added.

He said unfortunately terrorism had become the greatest cause of concern in this region for which Pakistan armed forces and law-enforcement agencies and civilians have laid many lives. “Now the need of the hour is to intensify our collective battle against terrorists and their abettors and it becomes obligatory upon other regional countries to contribute towards the elimination of terrorism as effectively as has Pakistan done, so that the region is made free from chaos, disorder and terror”.

He said “we truly hope that with your visit both of our countries would come more closer to each other and will enhance bilateral engagement through increased mutual cooperation”. Talking to the governor, President Ghani said, “I’m greatly obliged and thankful for the love, hospitality and affection, which have been displayed here at Governor’s House in my honour.”

He said his meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan had been very successful and his forward-looking approach had been appreciated by all. Pak-Afghan ties would get more strengthened in future and our trade relations would also get a boost.

Meanwhile, while addressing the Pak-Afghan Business Forum at Governor’s House, President Ashraf Ghani said on Afghanistan was a landlocked country; however, it could play an effective role for an improved connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia. He said in this regard, Afghanistan was developing its infrastructure to come up with a new direction of connectivity through energy transmission, optical fibre optic and transport in an effort to cater to the modern-age needs.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce, Trade and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood also spoke. The Afghan president said Pakistan especially its private sector should come forward and take part in the infrastructural development in Afghanistan. Giving a detailed overview of the economic perspectives and investment opportunities in his country, hesaid Afghanistan had the potential of 50,000MW electricity transmission from Central Asia to South Asia.

He said they were interested in improving its power transmission infrastructure, energy generation, natural gas exploration and supply mechanism, transport sector development, and enhanced export market relations with Pakistan.

Afghanistan had 92 per cent fibre optic connectivity that was being extended to China, Central Asia and Iran. Similarly, they were also laying vast network of railway lines and filling in the missing links which would help channel the rail link between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, he added.

While legal framework for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) was also in place in Afghanistan, he said and asserted that Pakistan’s private sector could benefit from infrastructural development projects.

He said ''aid'' was not a solution to prosperity of a country but improving resources; enhancing productions, trade and exports could ensure real development of a country. He said he had discussed at length security matters with Pakistan, adding that peace was being restored in Afghanistan and they were committed to achieving the goal at all costs.

PM’s Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood said they had fruitful discussion with the Afghan president regarding trade and connectivity as to how both the countries could truly progress and take forward the bilateral ties. "We look to future with great hope," he concluded. Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar also hosted a luncheon in the honour of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his entourage at the Governor’s House here.

Earlier, the Afghan president arrived in Lahore from Islamabad as part of his two-day visit to the country. He was received by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar upon his arrival at the Lahore airport. Two children presented bouquets to the Afghan president.

The Afghan president also visited Badshahi Masjid and Lahore Fort. He went to mausoleum of the Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and offered Fateha. Afghan officials, financial experts and media members also accompanied the president.

The Afghan president was presented salute by a contingent of the Rangers. He laid a wreath at the grave of Dr Iqbal and recorded his impressions in the Visitor’s Book.