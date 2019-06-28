close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
June 29, 2019

South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes

June 29, 2019

CHESTER-LE-STREET: Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis powered South Africa to a nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Friday, dealing a huge blow to the Asian side’s hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals. Amla (80) and captain Du Plessis (96) put on an unbeaten 175 for the second wicket as South Africa cruised to victory in the 38th over, finishing on 206 for one.

