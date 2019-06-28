close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Man shot, injured by robbers

Karachi

A man was injured over offering resistance to a robbery bid in the Bahadurabad area on Friday. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment where he was identified as 25-year-old Umair. Police said the incident took place when two men riding a motorcycle tried to snatch a cell phone and cash from Umair. The armed assailants, however, managed to escape the scene after committing the crime.

