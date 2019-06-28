15 suspects arrested by Rangers

The Sindh Rangers arrested 15 suspects, including alleged dacoits, during their targeted operations on Friday.

A spokesman for the Rangers said the paramilitary force conducted raids in the Sohrab Goth, Model Colony, Ferozeabad and Jamshed Quarters areas where they arrested 11 accused who were identified as Imran Ali, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Ali Raza, Jaan Muhammad, Saqib, Aqib, Abid Ali, Suleman Irshad, Syed Kashif Raza Zaidi, Khalid Siddiqui and Muhammad Faisal.

The suspects were allegedly involved in street crime and robberies. A raid was also carried out in the Ibrahim Hyderi area where the Rangers apprehended three suspects identified as Rao Muhammad Asif, Babar Shaikh and Amir Raza. They were said to be habitual criminals who were involved in a number of robberies.

The paramilitary force also raided a location in Sohrab Goth and arrested a man, Insaaf Ali, allegedly involved in drug peddling. The Rangers recovered stolen items and seized arms and narcotics from them.