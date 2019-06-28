Drug peddler arrested with 5kg hashish

A team of the Sindh excise police arrested a drug peddler and confiscated five kilogrammes of hashish from him. A spokesperson for the excise department said on the directives of Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, a drive against drug peddlers was being carried out across the province.

During the drive, a special team of the excise department conducted a raid in the Ilyas Goth area and managed to arrest a suspect, identified as Akhtar Gul, who also had five kilogrammes of hashish in his possession. A case has been registered against the suspects and further investigations are under way.

Man injured

A 50-year-old man, Saiful Maluk, was injured in a firing incident that took place on Super Highway within the limits of the Sacchal police station. The injured man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

The police said that two armed men riding a motorcycle shot and injured Maluk when he offered resistance to a robbery bid. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.