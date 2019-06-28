Two brothers, 10-year-old boy among five people killed in road accidents

A boy died while his father critically injured after a speedy trailer hit their motorcycle in the Landhi area on Friday.

Police officials said that the accident took place in Landhi No 4 where the boy died at the spot. The body and the injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center. The deceased was later identified as 10-year-old Wahaj while the injured was identified as Zubair.

Scores of people gathered at the spot and managed to catch the driver and a cleaner responsible for the accident. Charged mob beaten them and also tried to set them and the trailer on fire, however, a heavy contingent of the law enforcers reached the site and took the driver and the cleaner into custody and also saved the trailer from being completely burnt.

The mob also set tyres on fire and blocked the flow of traffic for hours. They also pelted passing vehicles with stones and damaged the windowpanes of several vehicles. The protesters claimed that over two dozen people, including children and women, had so far lost their lives in similar tragic accidents by heavy vehicles in the past ten years and the authorities concerned had not taken any serious step to avoid such tragedies.

The area remained a battlefield and hide-and-seek was continued for hours between the police and the protesters. Later, the paramilitary force was also called at the site of the incident to calm the situation down. The police detained about two dozen protesters for taking the law into their own hands.

Two brothers killed

An 18-year-old, Fareed, and his elder brother, 25-year-old Bismillah Khan, were killed in a road tragedy.

The incident took place near Afghan Morr within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station. The bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsies and later handed over to their family for burial.

The police said that the victims were brothers and they were going somewhere on their motorcycle when an unknown speedy vehicle hit and killed them. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

45-year-old man Killed

A 45-year-old unidentified man was killed in a road accident near National Kanta within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later shifted to a morgue for identification. The police said that the accident took place when a speedy vehicle hit him. The driver responsible for the accident had managed to escape along with the vehicle.

Motorcyclist killed

An unidentified man riding a motorcycle was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle on Northern Bypass within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later shifted to a morgue for identification. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.