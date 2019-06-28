PA session adjourned till Monday

The current session of the Sindh Assembly was adjourned till noon on Monday without any formal proceedings on Friday.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani adjourned the sitting of the provincial assembly without any formal proceedings taking place as just one lawmaker was sitting in the house when the speaker assumed his chair. It was a private members’ day.

Later talking to journalists, opposition lawmakers led by Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said the session was unduly being prolonged just to give undue benefits to the incarcerated MPAs of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party.

The opposition lawmakers said just a single sitting of the assembly costs around Rs3.2 million to the public exchequer. They maintained the session was being prolonged to keep the imprisoned lawmakers of the PPP away from NAB. They said there was no cause to continue with the session when it had already passed the provincial government’s new budget.