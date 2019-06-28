Time to go for racehorse Wells Farhh Go

NEWMARKET: Tim Easterby is looking forward to getting one-time St Leger hopeful Wells Farhh Go back on track at Newmarket today (Saturday) in the Randox Health Fred Archer Stakes.

The son of Farhh will make his long-awaited return to action in the Listed prize after recovering from a stress fracture sustained on the gallops in September during his build up towards a shot at the Doncaster Classic.

Despite meeting with defeat on what was to be his final start last season in the Great Voltigeur at York, Wells Farhh Go had previously run out an impressive winner of the Bahrain Trophy on the July course. Easterby said: “The ground shouldn’t be a problem, when he went down there for the Bahrain Trophy it was quite quick. I’ve been very happy with him, I’ve done as much as I’ve wanted with him so we’ll see how he gets on.” Clive Cox expects the step up to six furlongs to be in favour of Star Alexander.

INSTEP

Aangan did not impress much but it wasn’t your average TV play

By Buraq Shabbir

Period play Aangan that featured an all-star cast including Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir, Mawra Hocane, Sonya Hussyn and Ahsan Khan among others, recently came to an end.

Directed by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin and based on Khatija Mastoor’s award-winning novel of the same name, it was one of the most anticipated projects, given its ensemble cast and the era (pre-partition) it was based on. After a long wait, it made its way to TV screens in December last year while the last episode went on-air earlier this week, on Thursday (June 27).

Aangan chronicled the lives of Muslims residing in the subcontinent before partition, presenting the trials and tribulations families went through at that time. How the women in the household led their lives with strength and conviction while confined within the four walls.

As Ehteshamuddin said in an earlier interview with Instep, “The beauty of this novel lies in its simplicity and this is the reason why I chose it. It [Aangan] sheds light on the revolution that women went through in those times within the confines of the four walls where their only source of information was their male counterparts. Set in an inner courtyard, the story has been told from the perspective of a woman.”

The major highlight of Aangan was how it executed the time period it was based in, the old world charm it brought to the screens and the old-school romance demonstrated by multiple couples in the narrative.

Almost all of the actors looked the part and brought their A game to the table. Ahad Raza Mir as the aggressive, intense and confused Jameel impressed fans; Mawra Hocane was surprisingly good as the subtle and serious Aaliya, who was also the narrator of the play; Sonya Hussyn effortlessly exuded old world charm while Ahsan Khan was convincing in both the roles he essayed in the play during different time periods.

In addition to them, the play featured Abid Ali, Khameera Illahi, Zaib Rehman, Omair Rana, Madiha Rizvi, Uzma Baig, Shehryaar Ali, Rabia Butt, Hira Mani and Shehroz Sabzwari.

However, it goes without saying that Sajal Aly stole the limelight and overshadowed everyone and everything else surrounding the recently concluded play. As Chammi, she impressed every time she appeared on the screen, with her spontaneity, wit and the ability to hide her pain despite a chaos within her. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that she has given the performance of a lifetime in Aangan.

Aangan addressed themes of rebellion, power, politics, patriotism, women empowerment, love, hate, deception, familial ties and much more. However, the play moved at a very slow pace that didn’t resonate well with modern-day viewers and they often felt bored. Another setback for the play was its unavailability on YouTube since the producers are aiming to release it on Netflix. This led to viewers missing out on a lot of episodes if they couldn’t watch it on TV.