Pakistan can’t take Afghanistan lightly: Haris

LEEDS: Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Haris Sohail has said Pakistan cannot be complacent in their World Cup match against Afghanistan today (Saturday), Geo News reported.

Sohail spoke to media at Headingley after the team’s practice session and said players are aware that Afghanistan can be a dangerous side. “Their spinners are very good and we know that. We have seen their videos and have planned accordingly to tackle them,” Sohail told media.

The 30-year old batsman scored two consecutive half-centuries to help Pakistan win against South Africa and New Zealand and stay alive in contention. Many feel that Sohail is a different player from what he was before, but the batsman says that nothing has changed in his natural style.

“I am playing according to the situation. The situation now is different from what it was in the past. My role is to play at 4th or 5th position and bat according to requirement,” he said. “I never play to secure my personal place, my only aim is to play for the team’s benefit. Even when I was dropped earlier, I thought it is in best of the team’s interest,” he added.

When asked, Haris said that he can’t be compared with likes of Misbah ul Haq, Younis Khan or Mohammad Yousuf.