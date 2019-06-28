Don’t meddle in election, jokes Trump to Putin

OSAKA: US President Donald Trump has jokingly told Russian leader Vladimir Putin “don’t meddle with the election” in their first meeting since the special counsel concluded Moscow interfered with the 2016 campaign.

The tone of the president’s comments, which came after a reporter asked if he would warn Putin, were immediately open to interpretation. But they would seem to do little to silence questions about President Trump’s relationship with Russia in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller’s conclusion that he could not establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

It was the first time the leaders had met since they sat together publicly in Helsinki nearly a year ago, when Trump pointedly did not admonish Putin over election interference and did not side with US intelligence services over his Russian counterpart. The leaders traded brief remarks on Friday about issues they planned to discuss when a reporter shouted to Trump about warning Putin “not to meddle” in the 2020 election. The president answered “of course” before he turned to Putin and said: “Don’t meddle in the election.”

He playfully repeated request while pointing at Putin, who laughed. Trump also said he enjoyed a “very, very good relationship” with Putin, and said “many positive things are going to come out of the relationship”. He said trade and disarmament were among the issues they would discuss.

The Kremlin later said Putin had invited Trump to visit Russia next year. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the Russian leader wants the US president to attend festivities marking the 75th anniversary of the Second World War victory. Peskov said Trump reacted “positively” to the invitation at the two leaders’ meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, and a formal invitation would be sent shortly.