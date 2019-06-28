Labour loses seat in latest local by-poll

MANSFIELD: Local independents have exacted revenge on Labour in a local by-election by taking a seat previously held by a Labour councillor who narrowly defeated them to win a mayoral poll in May.

The Labour loss came at the hands of the Mansfield Independent Forum in a contest in the Sandhurst ward of Mansfield District Council. The seat had been vacated by Labour’s Andy Abrahams after winning the directly-elected Mansfield mayoral poll on May 2. He won by just two votes against Mansfield Independent Forum candidate Kate Allsop in the second round of counting under the single transferable vote system. Voting in the by-election was: Mansfield Ind 227, Lab 177, C 71, Ukip 56. The turnout was 24.6 per cent. Mansfield Independent Forum now has 14 of the 36 seats on the council, while Labour also has 14 plus the mayoralty.