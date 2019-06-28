One more falls prey to Indian brutality in held Kashmir

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops killed one more Kashmiri youth in a violent cordon and search operation in Indian held Kashmir’s Budgam district, while another was seriously wounded when police opened fire on protest on Friday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the deadly operation was carried out in the Gund Chekpora locality of the district’s Nowgam area. The Indian troops also destroyed a residential house in the area. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in. Mobile internet services were also cut to the entire district.

The killing triggered forceful demonstrations, sparking clashes between the troops and protesters. Indian police and troops fired bullets, pellets and tear gas to disperse the protesters, injuring several of them critically.

A youth, identified as Shabbir Ahmed, sustained a bullet injury and was taken to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital. As per the doctors, Shabbir sustained a bullet wound in his lower abdomen and was being operated upon. They said his condition was “not well”.