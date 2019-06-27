Elections in tribal areas: ECP summons KP home secretary on arrest of 2 candidates

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Secretary Ikramullah Khan, following the arrest of two independent contesting candidates from South Waziristan ahead of the upcoming elections in tribal areas.

The secretary has been ordered to appear before the ECP in person at 11am on June 28 here at its secretariat. The first ever elections for the seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from the tribal districts are fixed for July 20.

Muhammad lqbal, who is contesting from PK-114, South Waziristan-1, and Muhammad Arif, who is contesting from PK-113, South Waziristan-II, were arrested this month, allegedly under Section 3 of the West Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 (MPO) for one month. They were detained by the deputy commissioner of South Waziristan and as per the notice issued by the ECP, are locked up in jails of Haripur and Dera Ismail Khan.

The ECP says, "The said act of the administration prior to conduct of election is tantamount to obstruct the election campaign and the constitutional duty of the ECP in respect of free, fair and transparent elections in accordance with Article 218(3) of the Constitution".

Meanwhile, the Election Commission in exercise of powers under Section 193 of the Elections Act, 2017, authorised the district returning officers and presiding officers, appointed for the polls in eight constituencies in the tribal districts to exercise the powers of the magistrate First Class under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.