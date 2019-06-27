close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
Ban on red zone rallies extended

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has extended for another 180 days the ban on protests, demonstrations, rallies and assembly of more than five persons in sensitive areas/ places declared as the Red Zone in Karachi Division. The extension in the ban on rallies and protest demonstrations took effect on June 25. The ban had earlier been imposed in June 2018.

