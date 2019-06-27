PFA discards big quantity of artificially ripened mangoes

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded a huge quantity of artificially ripened mangoes.

The food safety teams discarded 1,262kg chemically contaminated mangoes while checking 35 fruit markets of Punjab in a crackdown on the food business operators (FBOs), who were involved in the crime. PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that the food safety teams checked 114 stalls at 11 markets in Lahore Zone, 91 stalls in 13 markets of Multan Zone and 125 stalls in Rawalpindi Zone.

He said that the PFA was taking all necessary steps to make successful the mission of the Punjab government "Safe Food, Healthy Punjab". In this connection, the PFA conducted 443 awareness seminars for those who were associated with the fruit business in the last few months. The director general said that the Punjab Food Authority was getting fruitful results by following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.