Pakistan needs to adopt subsidised polices to attract investors

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Head of Mission of the Chinese Embassy Zhao Lijian hoped that the government of Pakistan will introduce subsidized polices to attract the investors to develop special economic zones (SEZs) that is an important part of Pakistan’s social-economic development.

He was speaking in an ‘in-house interactive session' hosted by Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) here on Thursday.

The IICR’s Chief Executive Saba Aslam welcomed the Chinese side and extended her gratitude to Mr. Zhao and other officials of the Chinese Embassy for their cooperation and support in making the CPEC successful.

Zhao Lijian spoke about the CPEC progress especially in context of its second phase, mainly the development of SEZs and promotion of agriculture and social sectors.

He said the second phase of CPEC has already started, focusing on its fast industrial growth. He was confident that federal and provisional governments will be undertaking supportive measures for smooth and rapid functioning of the industrial network.

He said the 2nd phase of CPEC is highly important for development of social sector in carrying forward the government’s poverty alleviation plan.

He pointed out that under social development’s plan the Chinese government has launched pilot project for poverty alleviation through which significant growth will be seen in improving the living standard of the common man.

At the same time, Zhao Lijian said that there is also special focus on agriculture sector for which Chinese government is willing to help Pakistan with its expertise and technology.

The Chinese DHM also said that CPEC and BRI are inclusive projects and open for all welcoming third party participation.

He further added that by the end of this month one of the milestones will be achieved with the completion of power plant at Thar having capacity of 660 MW. Commenting on trade war between Beijing and Washington Mr. Zhao said that China has no intention to engage its potential and energy in such sort of war, whereas it prefers normalizing the tensions since it is in interest of both the parties.. Both the countries are interdependent on each other in giving boost to their economic sector. He regretted that the attitude of the United States seems non-serious towards this problem since they are bullying Beijing through its rigid and non-serious approach in the matter, he added.