Fri Jun 28, 2019
Khalid Iqbal
June 28, 2019

Three injured in gas leakage explosion

National

Khalid Iqbal
RAWALPINDI: A 28-year-old woman and her two children burnt badly due to gas leakage blast and were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in critical condition here on Thursday.

The gas leakage blast took place at Dehri Hasanabad Road near Pathano Wali Masjid. It was single story house and explosion occurred in basement. Rescue 1122 Spokesman Muhammad Farooq Butt told ‘The News’ that all victims were shifted to PIMS hospital in critical condition. The gas explosion occurred in kitchen in basement due to gas leakage. According to hospital sources, all victims are in critical condition because Rukhsana Bibi (28) burnt 75 percent, Muhammad Rehan (5) burnt 85 percent and Muhammad Sudais (8) burnt 95 percent.

