Opposition likely to pass resolution to ask Senate chairman to quit

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties are likely to pass a joint resolution in which they would urge Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to tender his resignation to avoid no-confidence motion against him in the Senate.

“The Rehbar Committee constituted by the opposition parties will formally give approval for this resolution and at the same time Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla would also resign from his post to pave the way for fresh elections for the posts of the Senate chairman and the deputy chairman, ” the sources told The News here on Thursday.

A senior member of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) who requested anonymity confided to this correspondent that the opposition parties through this resolution would also pay tribute to the services rendered by Sadiq Sanjrani as the Senate Chairman.

He said if the Senate Chairman would not resign after passage of this resolution then the opposition parties would be left with no other option except to move no-confidence motion against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has recently held a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari and he reportedly sought his support to avoid no-confidence motion against him in the Upper House of the Parliament.

He was elected Senate Chairman in March 2018 mainly with the support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PPP and a bloc of independent senators from Balochistan who represented political alliance that broke away from the PML-N.

The sources said that Sadiq Sanjrani belongs to the Balochistan province so the JUI-F is of the view that new Senate chairman should also be from this province and it would present the name of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in the Rehbar Committee for this purpose.

But on the other hand, the sources said that PML-N was willing to support the PPP’s candidate in election for the Senate chairman held in March 2018 so this time PPP would also expect the same from the PML-N that enjoys handsome representation in the Senate.

The sources said Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo from National Party that holds five Senate seats may also be a strong candidate from Balochistan for the slot of the Senate chairman.

When contacted, National Party (NP) chief Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo said, “The Rehbar Committee would be the right forum that would decide who would be joint candidates for the slots of the Senate chairman and the deputy chairman.”

“Sadiq Sanjrani is from Balochistan and next Senate chairman may also be from this province. But the decision would be taken by the Rehbar Committee representing members from the opposition parties,” he said.