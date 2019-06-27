Seminar, training workshop on learning disabilities

MINGORA: A two-day awareness seminar and training workshop on Learning Disabilities was held at the PTCL campus of the University of Swat.

The event was organised in collaboration with Autism Spectrum Disorders Welfare Trust (ASDWT), Lahore.

Faheemuddin, the Head of Psychological Studies Department, talked of the progress and development of his department. He added that a large number of students and community members approach the department for psychological help and counselling services. Despite limited resources, the faculty and students work hard to facilitate the people in this regard, he said, adding that more seminars would be arranged in the near future to enhance the knowledge of the students. Dr Salma Khalil, Vice-Chairperson, ASDWT, Farah Amanat, Senior Clinical Psychologist and Ahmar Sultan, IT Expert were the guest speakers on the occasion.

They delivered sessions and informed the participants that 15 per cent population is fighting mental health issues and various disabilities. A question-answer session was also held for the students. The University of Swat Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan said collective efforts were needed for helping the 15 per cent population suffering from severe psychological problems.

“Full-fledged “Psychotherapy Centre”, “Speech Therapy Unit” and “Assessment and Counselling Centre” will be established in the new campus of the university at Charbagh,” the vice-chancellor added.