Growers blast govt for revising advance tax on tobacco

PESHAWAR: A representative body of tobacco growers on Thursday criticised the federal government for revising advance tax on tobacco crops and said that it would only benefit those exploiting the growers and farmers.

Speaking at a news conference here, Kashtkaran and Mehnatkash Labour Federation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, president Ali Ahmad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team had taken a bold step to impose Rs300 per kg advance tax on the tobacco crops as that would have not only benefited the poor farmers but also contributed huge amount to the exchequer. Ali Ahmad said that some of the influential people who had key posts in the PTI government had put pressure on the government to change its decision on advance tax on tobacco in order to save their industries and business at the local level.Dr Gulzar, Abdul Qayyum and other growers and farmers from different parts of the province were also present on the occasion. “The tobacco growers would not be affected by the advance tax as it would be paid by cigarettes manufacturing factories,” he said and added that the multinational companies were paying a huge tax to the government but those who were involved in the manufacturing of substandard tobacco products were reluctant to pay taxes. The tobacco growers said that some of the local dealers and manufacturers were buying tobacco at the lowest prices from the growers and then purchase it at high rates.

Scholarships to UET Peshawar students awarded

The Kohat Cement Ltd on Thursday awarded scholarships to students of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar as part of its social corporate social responsibility to help local communities in the education sector.

Col (r) Ajmal Khan, general manager Admin, Kohat Cement, gave the scholarships to the deserving students belonging to Kohat at a ceremony.

UET Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated the efforts of Kohat Cement for supporting the students.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain said the UET Peshawar as the oldest public sector university currently offers 44-degree programmes under 17 disciplines with 10000 students currently enrolled at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

“We have moved beyond from just a degree awarding university towards commercialisation of research.

Having six centres of excellence in specialized engineering areas, our research is now recognized at the national and international

level, adding, the main focus of UET Peshawar is on adding value through trained and qualified human resource including students and faculty,” he added.

He greeted the recipients on receiving awards and appreciated the efforts of Dr Gulzar Ahmad, Associate Professor Department of Electrical Engineering, for spearheading the efforts on facilitating the Kohat Cement Ltd for starting the scholarship programme at UET Peshawar.

“Kohat Cement Ltd as the oldest cement industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa realises the importance of supporting communities and ensuring their well-being as its shared vision,” said Ajmal Khan.