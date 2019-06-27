SCBA expects Supreme Judicial Council to uphold law on July 2

QUETTA: The Supreme Court Bar Association President, Amanullah Kanrani said they hope the Supreme Judicial Council will uphold law and justice while deciding over the Justice Faez Isa's case and added while the bar does not want to influence the Council's decision but in view of the government's malafide intent, we expect the SJC's decision to be based on judicial merit.

He said they have summoned the representatives of the lawyers’ fraternity in Islamabad from across the country to observe the proceedings of the SJC and to decide their future strategy in light of the emerging developments. Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Amanullah Kanrani said Dec 16, 1971 is the black day in Pakistan's history due to to the separation of East Pakistan and we fully understand the reasons behind the tragedy.