Fri Jun 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

Media, NGOs facing state pressure over HR protection: Babar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar said NGOs, playing role in protecting human rights, and media are facing state pressure and as a result there in no organised voice for the rights of minorities.

Farhatullah Babar expressed these views while addressing a ceremony Thursday regarding representation of non-Muslim in media. He said that intellectual infrastructure could be established by promoting free discussion and debates in educational institutions. He said that Parliament can make laws but cannot get it implemented.

