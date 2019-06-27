Suspension of Bar membership: AG suspends BPC order about Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the apex body of the legal fraternity on Thursday held that Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan has no authority to suspend its order of June 12, suspending the Bar Membership of Federal Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Farogh Nasim.

The news of suspending June 12 order of the Pakistan Bar Council by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan who is also Chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council got viral on Thursday however, there was no official confirmation from the office of the Attorney General in federal capital.

In response, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Syed Amjad Shah took strong exception of the move of Attorney General for Pakistan and said that Anwar Mansoor Khan has no authority to suspend the order of June 12 of Pakistan Bar Council, suspending the bar membership of Law Minister Dr Farogh Nasim.

He said that Attorney General of Pakistan by the virtue of his office is not appellate authority of Pakistan Bar Council hence he has no authority to suspend the orders of Pakistan Bar Council.

“It is also made clear that this is the glaring example of misuse of authority on the part of Attorney General of Pakistan as he indulged himself in the affairs of the institutions to which he holds an ex-officio post”, Amjad Shah told The News.

He said it is also proved that how Minister of Law Farogh Nasim has tried to play with the law in such an erroneous manner which is highly condemnable.

“I also came to know through media about Attorney General‘s move but have not yet received any order form his office”, Amjad Shah said. He, however, made it clear that if they received any official confirmation on the part of AG then they will also consider the act of Attorney General, whether same fall in the ambit of misconduct.

Meanwhile, The News repeatedly contacted Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan on his cell phone however; he did not attend the call till filing this report.

On June 12 the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had suspended the law practicing license of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Nasim and demanded of him to resign from the Ministry for his instrumental role in filing of a reference against the judges of the superior judiciary.

The Council while passing unanimous resolutions had observed that Muhammad Farogh Naseem having joined federal cabinet as Minister for Law & Justice, was required to get his licence suspended under Rule 108-O of the Pakistan Legal Practitioners & Bar Councils Rules, 1976, but has failed to do so and thus by operation of law his licence to practice stand suspended and further in view of suspension of licence to practice he also ceases to be a member of the Pakistan Bar Council.

The Council had resolved that in view of second proviso of Rule 108-Oibid on failure of Muhammad Farogh Naseem to get his licence to practice suspended within one month he has also committed a professional misconduct, and had therefore issued him a show cause as to why the matter may not be referred to Disciplinary Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council for appropriate action in accordance with law.

Meanwhile, PBC Vice Chairman informed that the General Body meeting of the Pakistan Bar Council will be held wherein it will examine the reply of Law Minister Farogh Nasim in show cause notice, issued to him and if the reply found to be unsatisfactory, then his membership of bar will be suspended.

Amjad Shah however, said that still they have not yet received the reply of Law Minister Farogh Nasim as well.