Fri Jun 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

Umpire Kokub passes away

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Former international and first class cricket umpire Kokub Butt breathed his last in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

He served Rawalpindi cricket first as an official and later as an umpire for decades. His funeral would be held after Friday prayers near his residence at I-8/1 Islamabad.

Rawalpindi and Islamabad sports fraternity mourns his death and also hailed his services for the game.

