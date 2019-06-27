Hamza beats Indian to enter quarters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have dominated the under-19 and under-15 categories while making exit from under-17 and under-13 competitions of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship underway at Macau on Thursday.

According to reports reaching here, Hamza beat Jaivir Singh (India) 11-7, 11-3, 11-1 in the under-15 category.

Results: Under-13: Mak Tsun Hei (Hong Kong) bt Abdullah Nawaz (Pakistan) 9-11, 11-1, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10.

Under-15: Mohammad Hamza Khan (Pakistan) bt Jaivir Singh (India) 11-7, 11-3, 11-1.

Under-17: Neel Joshi (India) bt M Farhan Hashmi (Pakistan) 14-12, 11-9, 11-7; Navaneeth Prabhus (India) bt Noor Zaman (Pakistan) 11-13, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9.

Under-19: Haris Qasim (Pakistan) bt Ho Ka On (Hong Kong) 11-3, 11-3, 9-11, 11-8; Hamza Sharif (Pakistan) bt Lam Shing Fung (Hong Kong) 11-3, 9-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5.