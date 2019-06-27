I will continue giving my best, says Shaheen

BIRMINGHAM: Shaheen Shah Afridi was born eight years after Imran Khan captained Pakistan to a historic World Cup triumph Down Under back in 1992.

That’s why the left-arm pacer doesn’t really understand all the fuss about the similarities between Pakistan’s current World Cup campaign and their march to victory in the 1992 edition.

But after taking a crucial three-wicket haul in Pakistan’s six-wicket win in a do-or-die World Cup match against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday, Shaheen did stress that he would continue giving his best to help Pakistan win back the coveted title after 29 years.

“I wasn’t even born in 1992, I even don’t know how things were 27 years ago so I’m not thinking much about similarities but yes I’m focused on giving my best in this tournament to achieve glory once again,” he told reporters at the Mixed Zone after Wednesday’s game.

Young Pakistani players are becoming more and more diplomatic. They try to please everybody they can after giving a good performance. Shaheen proved on Wednesday that he is no exception.

He hailed Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram for helping him improve his bowling. But he was also quick to give credit to his bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and also to his elder brother Riaz Afridi, a former Pakistan Test bowler.

“I follow Wasim Akram and want to bowl like him. I also take help and guidance from my brother Riaz Afridi who has played for Pakistan,” Shaheen said after his 3-28 against New Zealand.

“Both of them told me to keep control on line and length and not allow batsmen to settle down,” said Shaheen, who was criticised for his below-par performance before the game against New Zealand.

Well aware that he also has to appreciate the role of his bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, Shaheen added, “I credit Ajju bhai, our bowling coach for this,” he said. “He worked hard with me at nets to get my length improved according to conditions here.”