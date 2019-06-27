TOUR DE KHUNJERAB: Najibullah emerges early leader

ISLAMABAD: Najibullah (Wapda) edged past Abdullah Khan (Army) on the finishing line to emerge early leader in the Tour de Khunjerab Cycle Race that got off to a colourful start in Gilgit on Thursday.

Both almost clocked 2:01:34 for the first leg. Viran Ramesh (Sri Lanka) finished on their heels for third position clocking 2:02.49 seconds.

Abid Saddique (Army), Ghulam Hussain (SSGC) and Abdul Razzaq (SSGC) were the other position-holders. The 68-km race took pack of the cyclists from Ghulam Nagar to Duikar.

The world’s highest-altitude cycle race is being participated by 13 different teams with the total strength of the race rising up to 90 cyclists.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman was the guest of honour on the opening ceremony of the race. The rally that also included cyclists from Afghanistan and Sri Lanka were given a colourful send off.

“The race would help in introducing the world to Northern Areas in a much better way. It would spread the positive image of Pakistan as well as of the area that is considered paradise for the tourists,” he said.