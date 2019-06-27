Pakistan may use four pacers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan considering the option to go into with four pacers against Afghanistan due to the apparent weakness of the qualifiers.

A well-placed source accompanying the team has confirmed to ‘The News’ that though no final decision has been taken as yet on the playing XI for the match to be played on Saturday, the option of going with four pacers did come under discussion.

“Afghanistan is relatively weak team when it comes to playing genuine pacers. Neither the team has any genuine pacer in their line-up nor Afghanistan are accustomed of playing against quality pacers. So it would be a good option to go with all out pace attack,” the source said.

He said that all depends on the condition and wicket to be prepared for the match.

“It all depends on what kind of surface we get at Headingly Leeds. Admitted the best option against Afghanistan would be an all out pace attack, but what matters most are the condition and the playing surface.”

The weather forecast is ideal for cricket as a clear sunshine is expected for the weekend at Leeds.

When questioned on the formation of the fast bowlers, the official said that Mohammad Hasnain could well be seen playing his first match during the tour. “He definitely is the front runner when it comes to the inclusion of fourth seamer against Afghanistan. Hasnain though consistently bowls in the nets, he has yet to play his first match of the World Cup. If there is any grass on the wicket and the stripe is firm and responsive, there is every chance that Pakistan would go into the match with four fast bowlers.”

The source said in this case, Imad Wasim or Shadab Khan could well be seen paving the way for the extra pacer.

Meanwhile, the team has travelled from Birmingham to Leeds on Thursday. “The team will have their extensive nets on Friday at the ground.”