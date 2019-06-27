close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
AFP
June 28, 2019

19 killed in DR Congo mine collapse

World

AFP
June 28, 2019

GENEVA: At least 19 illegal miners were killed on Thursday after part of a copper mine collapsed in south eastern DR Congo, Swiss-based mining giant Glencore said. The incident happened when two galleries caved in at a mine in the Kolwezi area operated by Kamoto Copper Company (KCC), a subsidiary of Glencore. "Tragically there were 19 fatalities today, with possible further unconfirmed fatalities," Glencore said in a statement, which said there had been recurrent problems with illicit mining on its concessions. "The illegal artisanal miners were working two galleries in benches overlooking the extraction area. Two of these galleries caved in," the company said.

