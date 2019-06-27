Indonesian court rejects bid to overturn Widodo’s victory

JAKARTA: Indonesia´s constitutional court Thursday rejected a bid to overturn President Joko Widodo´s election victory and dismissed his defeated challenger´s claims of widespread voter fraud as groundless.

The court threw out the case lodged by ex-general Prabowo Subianto, saying he did not prove he lost the April vote because of widespread cheating and voter fraud, allegations that sparked deadly rioting in Jakarta.

"The plaintiff´s case is legally groundless," said chief Justice Anwar Usman. "We reject (his) demand in its entirety." In the course of a hearing that stretched over nine hours, the panel painstakingly described many of the allegations, including vote buying and that biased civil servants favoured Widodo, as baseless.

The court, which also questioned the quality of the evidence and the credibility of witnesses, said voter-fraud claims were the responsibility of Indonesia´s elections supervisory agency and beyond its remit.

Subianto claimed that the election in the world´s third-biggest democracy was plagued by "systematic, structured and massive" electoral fraud that cost him victory. His lawyers sought to overturn the official results that declared Widodo the winner with 55.5 percent of votes, against Subianto´s 44.5 percent.

After the ruling, Subianto said he would consider his options. "This ruling is very disappointing for us and our supporters but as has been agreed we will comply with and follow the constitution," he said in a televised address. "I will consult with my legal team," he added. Subianto, who lost a similar court battle in 2014 when Widodo defeated him, has little recourse, according to constitutional law expert Refly Harun. "If the claim is rejected then it´s game over" for Subianto, he said before the court´s ruling.

Subianto supporter Daeng Wahidin was among a few thousand people gathered outside the court for the verdict, but police barricades prevented them getting near the building. "The state can make its decision, but I won´t accept Jokowi as president," the 45-year-old Wahidin told AFP, referring to Widodo by his nickname.