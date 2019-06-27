Spain wildfire out of control amid Europe heatwave

TORRE DEL ESPANOL, Spain: Hundreds of firefighters on Thursday battled an out-of-control wildfire in Spain that authorities believe started after a heap of manure self-ignited amid a European heatwave.

The blaze, which broke out Wednesday afternoon in Torre del Espanol in the northeastern region of Catalonia, has so far affected more than 6,500 hectares (16,000 acres), the regional government said, an area about 19 times the size of Central Park.

The flames raging across a hilly area roughly 80 kilometres (50 miles) inland from the Mediterranean coastal town of Tarragona could eventually devour 20,000 hectares in what was presented as an "extreme risk", a statement said.

Some 350 firefighters backed by around 230 soldiers and 15 aerial tanker aircraft were at the scene of the blaze, the worst in Catalonia in 20 years in terms of the amount of land charred.