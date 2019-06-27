US seeks Nato help in anti-Iran coalition

BRUSSELS: The US defence chief on Thursday pressed NATO allies to join Washington´s efforts to squeeze Iran and ensure the safety of ships in the Gulf after a spate of attacks.

As US-Iranian tensions soar, Acting Secretary of Defence Mark Esper asked NATO countries to support Washington by publicly condemning Iran and to consider creating a maritime coalition to protect freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

Washington has ratcheted up crippling economic sanctions on Tehran after the Islamic republic´s forces shot down a US drone in the Gulf region, following a series of attacks on tankers that Washington blames on Iran.

NATO defence ministers discussed the crisis in Brussels, where Esper said he sought to "internationalise" the Iran issue, after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week called for a "global coalition" to deal with Tehran. Esper said he urged allies to "consider public statements condemning Iran´s bad behaviour and making the point that we need to have freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz".