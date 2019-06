Zarif warns Trump against ‘illusion’ of short war

TEHRAN: Iran´s foreign minister on Thursday warned US President Donald Trump he was mistaken to think a war between their countries would be short, as Washington sought Nato´s help to build an anti-Tehran coalition.

The latest developments in the Iran-US standoff came as a diplomatic source in Vienna said Tehran would not exceed a uranium stockpile limit agreed with world powers, contrary to what it had said earlier this month.

Iran had set Thursday as a deadline to surpass the agreed 300-kilogram reserve of enriched uranium because it no longer felt bound by certain limits contained in the 2015 deal, which the United States unilaterally pulled out of in May 2018.

"They won´t exceed it today," the diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP in Vienna on the eve of a meeting by a commission that oversees the nuclear deal. The source suggested there might be a "political reason" for this, given intensified efforts by European governments in recent days to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf region. The tensions, sparked by Trump´s withdrawal from the nuclear deal, were exacerbated earlier this month when Iran shot down a US spy drone over the strategic Gulf after a series of tanker attacks that Washington blamed Tehran for despite its denials. Since then the arch-foes have been locked in a war of words, which escalated this week when Trump announced new sanctions against Iran´s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"´Short war´ with Iran is an illusion," Zarif wrote on Twitter a day after Trump said he does not want a war with Iran but warned that if fighting did break out, it "wouldn´t last very long". The Iranian foreign minister added: "Whoever begins war will not be the one ending it." On Wednesday, Trump hinted that any conflict would be waged with air strikes, saying there would be no US boots on the ground. In an interview on Fox Business Network, Trump was asked if America was going to go to war with Iran.

"Well, I hope we don´t but we´re in a very strong position if something should happen. We´re in a very strong position," Trump said. "It wouldn´t last very long, I can tell you that. And I´m not talking boots on the ground."

His remarks came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tried to rein in the crisis between the two sides, saying that Tehran "never seeks war" with Washington. But as the tensions remained high, the acting US defence chief on Thursday pressed NATO allies to join Washington´s efforts to squeeze Iran and ensure the safety of ships in the Gulf after the tanker attacks.