National development not Opposition’s priority: FirdousOur correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday claimed that the opposition leadership was interested in personal development rather than the national development. In a tweet, she said the opposition to the Commission of Inquiry on loans by the opposition parties at the All Party Conference (APC) was an excuse to avoid accountability. She contended that the opposition wanted to hide the details of loans taken during their tenures, adding that their rejection of the National Development Council amounted to hindering national development.