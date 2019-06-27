close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 28, 2019

National development not Opposition’s priority: FirdousOur correspondent

National

 
June 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday claimed that the opposition leadership was interested in personal development rather than the national development. In a tweet, she said the opposition to the Commission of Inquiry on loans by the opposition parties at the All Party Conference (APC) was an excuse to avoid accountability. She contended that the opposition wanted to hide the details of loans taken during their tenures, adding that their rejection of the National Development Council amounted to hindering national development.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus