Media, NGOs facing state pressure over HR protection: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Former PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar said NGOs, playing role in protecting human rights, and media are facing state pressure and as a result there in no organised voice for the rights of minorities. Farhatullah Babar expressed these views while addressing a ceremony Thursday regarding representation of non-Muslim in media. He said that intellectual infrastructure could be established by promoting free discussion and debates in educational institutions. He said that Parliament can make laws but cannot get it implemented. Babar said that SC announced exemplary judgment regarding protection of rights of minorities in June 19, 2014 but this was not implemented too.