Three die in wall-collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Three people, including a child, died when a wall collapsed in village 34/GD, the other day. Elderly Bhagan Bibi, Dilmir and a minor Adnan were sitting near the wall during a windstorm. All of a sudden the wall collapsed on them, leaving all of them dead on the spot.
BODY FOUND: Body of a youth was found on Thursday. Body of Parvez, 21, was found from Abadi Rahim Bukhsh, Reala Khurd. The Rescue-1122 shifted the body to Rural Health Centre. The body carried torture marks.
COUPLE DEPRIVED OF CASH, VALUABLES: A couple was deprived of cash and other valuables on Thursday. Azizullah of Chiragh Sandhu Colony and his wife were travelling on a motorcycle. They were intercepted by two bandits near Benazir Road and were deprived of cash and jewelry. A-Division police have registered a case. —Correspondent
OKARA: Three people, including a child, died when a wall collapsed in village 34/GD, the other day. Elderly Bhagan Bibi, Dilmir and a minor Adnan were sitting near the wall during a windstorm. All of a sudden the wall collapsed on them, leaving all of them dead on the spot.
BODY FOUND: Body of a youth was found on Thursday. Body of Parvez, 21, was found from Abadi Rahim Bukhsh, Reala Khurd. The Rescue-1122 shifted the body to Rural Health Centre. The body carried torture marks.
COUPLE DEPRIVED OF CASH, VALUABLES: A couple was deprived of cash and other valuables on Thursday. Azizullah of Chiragh Sandhu Colony and his wife were travelling on a motorcycle. They were intercepted by two bandits near Benazir Road and were deprived of cash and jewelry. A-Division police have registered a case. —Correspondent