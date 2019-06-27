Three die in wall-collapse

OKARA: Three people, including a child, died when a wall collapsed in village 34/GD, the other day. Elderly Bhagan Bibi, Dilmir and a minor Adnan were sitting near the wall during a windstorm. All of a sudden the wall collapsed on them, leaving all of them dead on the spot.

BODY FOUND: Body of a youth was found on Thursday. Body of Parvez, 21, was found from Abadi Rahim Bukhsh, Reala Khurd. The Rescue-1122 shifted the body to Rural Health Centre. The body carried torture marks.

COUPLE DEPRIVED OF CASH, VALUABLES: A couple was deprived of cash and other valuables on Thursday. Azizullah of Chiragh Sandhu Colony and his wife were travelling on a motorcycle. They were intercepted by two bandits near Benazir Road and were deprived of cash and jewelry. A-Division police have registered a case. —Correspondent