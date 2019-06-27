NAB detains deputy director food

MULTAN: A special team of NAB Thursday arrested the deputy director food over corruption.

A case against DD Food Muhammad Ajmal was under investigation. He was accused of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income. Meanwhile, the NAB team arrested an accused on the charges of receiving Rs 150 million from the people on the pretext of selling arranging shops for them in Fashion Plaza.

