Unable to meet educational expenses: University student commits suicide

FAISALABAD: A student of Government College University Faisalabad committed suicide on Thursday.

The student was jobless and it was not possible for him to meet the expenses of the varsity. In desperation, he consumed poisonous pills and died.

Moot: The divisional dissemination workshop on multiple indicator cluster Survey (MICS) was held here at Circuit House. The moot was organised by Statistics Bureau Planning and Development Board Punjab and UNICEF.

The objectives of the holding of workshop to disseminate the survey findings report relating to the social sector of Faisalabad division. Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti was the chief guest of the occasion. RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, Faisalabad, TT Singh and Chiniot Deputy Commissioners Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Mian Mohsin Rasheed, Syed Aman Anwar Qudwai, DG Statistics Bureau Punjab Sajid Rasul, UNICEF Officer Numan Ghani, VC Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Chaudhry were also present in the workshop.

Officers of education, health, social welfare and other departments of Faisalabad division, local and international NGOs representatives also attended the moot. During the workshop the results of the survey of social sectors including health and education of children and women were presented by the experts. The results were compiled by multiple indicator cluster survey Punjab 2017-18. Addressing the workshop, Commissioner Javed Mehmud Bhatti said correct data and information were very much imperative for the durable and sustainable development of social sectors. He said the MICS data would provide benchmark estimates at divisional and district level on many indicators for comprehensive planning in social sectors.

He said the MICS data would provide true picture of issues for improving the facilities. He expressed his commitment regarding utilising the MICS results for better future planning and policy making at divisional and district level. He appreciated the efforts of Bureau of Statistics Planning & Development Punjab and UNISEF Pakistan for conducting the survey and organising disseminating workshop for the awareness of the stakeholders.