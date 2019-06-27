close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
June 28, 2019

Paramour kills divorced woman

June 28, 2019

MALAKWAL: A woman was murdered by her paramour at Bar Musa on Thursday. (M), 30, got divorce from Saqib and wanted to marry Qasim Gondal. But, reportedly the man was not in hurry and was using delaying tactics. On the day of the incident, as reported they exchanged harsh words and Qasim and his accomplices tortured her to death. Police have registered a case against Qasim and his

accomplices.

