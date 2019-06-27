Paramour kills divorced woman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MALAKWAL: A woman was murdered by her paramour at Bar Musa on Thursday. (M), 30, got divorce from Saqib and wanted to marry Qasim Gondal. But, reportedly the man was not in hurry and was using delaying tactics. On the day of the incident, as reported they exchanged harsh words and Qasim and his accomplices tortured her to death. Police have registered a case against Qasim and his
accomplices.
MALAKWAL: A woman was murdered by her paramour at Bar Musa on Thursday. (M), 30, got divorce from Saqib and wanted to marry Qasim Gondal. But, reportedly the man was not in hurry and was using delaying tactics. On the day of the incident, as reported they exchanged harsh words and Qasim and his accomplices tortured her to death. Police have registered a case against Qasim and his
accomplices.