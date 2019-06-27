Budget 2019-20: NA speaker, PTI MNAs unhappy at no relief for farmers

LAHORE: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has expressed discontentment over apathy of the federal government towards budget-related demands of parliamentarians for uplift of farmers, saying he reserved the right to give ruling on that important issue.

Presiding over a meeting of non-partisan special committee on agricultural products, which was held at the constitution room of the parliament house on Thursday, the speaker said the recommendations unanimously approved by the elected representatives, belonging to the ruling and opposition parties, should have been given due importance by the government, while preparing the budget for upcoming fiscal year, sources quoted him as saying.

He and other members of the committee were also annoyed at the absence of key ministers and advisers from the meeting on Thursday. They were: Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor to PM on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs, Abdul Razak Dagwood, Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production and Investment, Macadam Khusro Bakhtyar, federal minister for Planning, Development & Reforms, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, federal minister for Foreign Affairs and others, apparently due to their engagements with the visiting Afghan president

Following the cold response shown by the economic team of Pakistan Teheerk-e-Insaf, sources said, the NA speaker contacted the prime minister for a meeting in the afternoon and did succeed in getting an appointment. But, again, the key ministers and advisers were not available to attend the event.

Speaking at the special committee meeting, a PTI MNA Riaz Fatyana lambasted the “indifferent attitude of the federal government's economic team towards input of parliamentarians for development of the agriculture sector”. He said he was appalled over dominance of powerful industrial and business lobbies, lamenting that no relief had been announced by the government for growers in the federal Budget 2019-20. "The lobbies of sugar, textile, fertilisers, car-manufacturers and other industrial and business cartels are so powerful that they have succeeded in getting their demands approved. On the other hand, he added, it is a pity that no relief has been announced by the government for growers in the Budget 2019-20. The parliamentarians have genuine resentment over anti-farmer posture of the incumbent government, he added.

Fatyana lauded the NA speaker’s role, who took an initiative for forming a committee of parliamentarians on agriculture and adopted a bold approach for welfare of the helpless farmers. Owing to negligence of successive governments, he said, the farming community had been left behind in development, and unfortunately rendered one of the most backward sections of our society. He praised the stance of NA speaker, saying he had said that he reserved the right to give a ruling against non-supportive attitude of the government towards parliamentarians' demands for betterment of growers. As per agenda of Thursday's meeting, nine points were to be discussed with the economic team of the government, which include minimum support price for cotton, restoration of regulatory duty on cotton import, electricity tariff and fuel price adjustment on electricity bills of agriculture tube-wells, GST on cotton ginners, allocations for agriculture research institutions, recovery of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) from fertiliser manufacturers, recovery of old Wapda electricity arrears from farmers in instalments, 3 percent Value Addition Sales Tax, imposed on the imported fertilisers and reduction in mark-up rate on agriculture loans to single digit. Fatyana said all members of parliamentarians committee on agriculture were of the view that it was high time to take drastic measures for reducing cost of production of farmers. However, he was dismayed over approach government, saying it is pathetic that the government ignored almost all demands raised by the MNAs.

The powerful cartels were able to convey their demands successfully while the government functionaries turned a deaf ear to them, he bemoaned. The Ministry of Finance have totally ignored agriculture sector of the country, which is backbone and mainstay of the economy, he viewed.

Syed Fakhar Imam, another PTI MNA, stressed the need to give priority to agriculture sector, while allocating budget for the next financial year. He insisted that goals of sustained development and poverty alleviation could only be realised by giving agriculture its due share. Khalid Khokhar, president of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, who attended various meetings of the committee on agriculture on special invitation, said today all farmers and their elected representatives have lost and non-elected economic team of the PTI government has won. It is not the defeat of farmers alone, but it may lead to negatively impacting whole economy as pro-agriculture policies are indispensable for the development of country, he said.