Fri Jun 28, 2019
AFP
June 28, 2019

Trescothick to retire

Sports

AFP
June 28, 2019

LONDON: Former England star Marcus Trescothick on Thursday announced he would retire at the end of the season, bringing down the curtain on a 27-season career with county side Somerset. The 43-year-old opening batsman, who played 76 Tests and 123 one-day internationals, has scored a total of 26,234 first-class runs since making his debut for Somerset in 1993.

Trescothick, whose international career was ended by anxiety attacks, still holds an ambition to win his place back in the first XI of the title-chasing side before the end of the season. Trescothick, who holds the Somerset record for number of first-class centuries (52) and first-class catches (445), said he had been blessed to be able to play the game he loved for so long.

