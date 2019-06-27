Futsal player suspended

LAHORE: Pakistan Futsal Federation Thursday suspended national player Mubashir Rafique Sanjrani for two years for acting against the federation. Secretary-General Pakistan Futsal Federation Adnan Sami said on Thursday that Mubashir Rafique Sanjrani was found involved in un-constitutional and illegal activities against the federation as such Disciplinary Committee of federation suggested suspension on Sanjrani for two years.