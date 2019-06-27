close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
AFP
June 28, 2019

Flower showers praise on ‘special’ Babar

Sports

AFP
June 28, 2019

BIRMINGHAM: More often than not, batting has been Pakistan’s Achilles heals over the years. During the last five years a batting collapse is almost always followed by the question, what is Grant Flower doing?

In fact, after back-to-back defeats against Australia and India left Pakistan facing an embarrassing exit from the World Cup, there was a whispering campaign suggesting that among the team officials who were certain to lose their jobs was Flower, the team’s batting coach. But things have changed for Flower and the Pakistan team. And one of the men responsible for a change in team’s fortunes is Babar Azam. The 24-year-old’s master class in Pakistan’s six-wicket triumph in a must-win game against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday allowed Flower to compare him with Indian numero uno – Virat Kohli.

