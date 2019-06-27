IMC to support Saadi, Zainab for Olympics

KARACHI: Indus Motors Company (IMC) on Thursday announced that it would financially support Pakistan’s ace karateka Saadi Abbas and a wheelchair table tennis player Zainab Barkat in their respective 2020 Olympics and 2020 Paralympic Games journey.

“This is a part of the company’s global ‘Start Your Impossible’ initiative that reflects the Olympic and Paralympics spirit of encouragement, challenge and progress,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMC Ali Asghar Jamali told a news conference here on Thursday.

Also present were the president of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, vice-chairman of the IMC Yuji Takarada, Saadi Abbas and Zainab Barkat.

Saadi has to his credit several international titles also including crowns of the Asian Championships, Commonwealth Karate Championships and US Open. Saadi is currently among the world’s leading 22 fighters. He is desperately trying to fight for an Olympic seat.

Zainab, who belongs to Peshawar, is a six-time national wheelchair table tennis champion. She is currently undergoing training at Peshawar for next year’s Paralympic Games to be hosted by Tokyo.

Asghar Jamali said that this global initiative highlights the company’s mission of creating a barrier-free society and reinforces its values of humility, hard work, overcoming challenges, and never giving up.

“IMC has supported athletes to keep Pakistani flag high in international events. We believe that Saadi and Zainab will achieve marvelous success in their journey towards Olympic Games and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020” said Jamali.