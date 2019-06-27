Najib emerges early leader as Tour de Khunjrab begins

ISLAMABAD: Najibullah (Wapda) edged past Abdullah Khan (Army) on the finishing line to emerge early leader in the Tour de Khunjrab Cycle Race that got off to colourful start in Gilgit Thursday.

Both almost clocked 2:01:34 for the first leg. Viran Ramesh (Sri Lanka) finished on their heels for third position clocking 2:02.49 seconds.Abid Saddique (Army), Ghulam Hussan (SSGC) and Abdul Razzak (SSGC) were the other position holders.

The 68km race took pack of cyclists from Ghulam Nagar to Duikar.The world’s highest cycle race is being participated by 13 different teams with the total strength of the race rising up to 90 cyclists.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman was the guest of honour on the opening ceremony of the race. The rally that also included cyclists from Afghanistan and Sri Lanka were given a colourful send off.

“The race would help in introducing the world to Northern Area in a much better way. It would spread the positive image of Pakistan as well as of the Area that is considered pradise for tourists,” he said.

The Race has already taken the tag of the highest altitude cycle race of the world. Tour de Khunjrab is the race that takes the pedallists to the height of over 16000 feet that surely is the highest point for a cycle race in the world. It would be organized along the Karakoram Highway-the eighth wonder of the world which has given it a special significance.

The second stage of the race Friday would be for the Individual Time Trial. Riders would start in one minute intervals in reverse order of General Classification.The final stage of the Tour de Khunjrab will finish at the highest international border in the world, between Pakistan and China, at Khunjrab. It is located at an altitude of 4700m. This is the hardest stage of the whole race because of the huge elevation difference between Sost and Khunjrab as well as the difference in the weather: As the elevation increases, the weather is expected to become progressively cooler.