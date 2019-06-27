Neymar wants Barca return

BARCELONA: Brazilian superstar Neymar wants to return to Barcelona two years after quitting the club to join Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona’s vice-president said Thursday.

“What is correct, at the current time, what I have read, what I have heard, which seems exact, is that Neymar wants to come back to Barcelona,” Jordi Cardoner told a press conference at the Camp Nou. But he stressed that Barcelona had made no contact so far with the world’s most expensive footballer who joined the French champions for 222 million euros ($252 million). For the moment the club acknowledged Neymar’s interest in returning to Barcelona but said there was no recruitment effort on their part to resign him. “To say that Barca is working on recruiting Neymar, that is something I cannot agree with,” Cardoner said.