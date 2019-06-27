WC is still wide open: SL coach

CHESTER-LE-STREET: Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha has warned that misfiring South Africa could still be dangerous after his side revived their World Cup hopes with a shock victory against England.

The Sri Lankans, the 1996 champions, had a miserable start to the tournament in England and Wales, with just one win from their first five games, during which they suffered two washouts.

But last week’s win against the hosts and England’s subsequent defeat at the hands of Australia has thrown the World Cup wide open. Hathurusingha said South Africa still posed a threat in Friday’s match, even though they will be heading home after the group phase. “When you have no pressure of qualifying, they can come and play without any pressure, fearless cricket and that can get them going, so at the same time they can turn up and just want to go home, so you never know,” he said.